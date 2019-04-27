Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Dana Chaussee
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD - Dana Chaussee, 71, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away doing what he loved in Winner, SD turkey hunting on April 24, 2019.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with Dana's funeral service taking place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Survivors include daughter, Kelly (Will) Chichton; four grandchildren, two sisters, nieces and nephews and a number of dear friends.

Dana's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
