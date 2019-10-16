Resources
Dana Robertson Schmid

Dana Robertson Schmid Obituary
- - Dana Robertson Schmid passed October 10, 2019 to be rejoined with Sallie, his loving wife of 61 years. He left embraced in the love of his children and friends.

Born September 2, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois, raised in Minneapolis, MN by Roland C. Schmid, Louise Robertson Schmid and Harriet Palmer Schmid, he met the love of his life Sallie Ann Stahr Schmid (both attending the Blake-Northrup Schools). Together they attended University of Minnesota and married December 27, 1952. After duty in the US Navy they returned to Minnesota and raised four children Roger Schmid (wife Becky), Karen Schmid Sandmeyer (husband David), Roland (Randy) Schmid (wife Deena) and Robert Schmid (wife Roxana) sending each off into the world with encouragement to find their own paths

Dana spent over 20 years with John Deere, first as a Territory Manager in New Ulm, MN and then as a Dealer in St. James, MN. He was active in New Ulm as a Jaycee, a Mason, a Zuhrah Shriner and as a New Ulm Auxiliary Policeman. He is Past Master of Libanus Lodge #96 in St. James, MN and a member of the Rotary Club. While living in Pahrump, Nevada in the 90's, Dana and Sallie joined the Order of the Eastern Star. They continued to be active OES Members in Sioux Falls, SD after moving there in 2005. Dana was a "Road Runner" for El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls after Sallie's passing

Dana is survived by his 4 children (& spouses), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren who all extend special thanks to his neighbors/friends Doug and Pam Voss of Sioux Falls.

His final request was that his body be donated to science following his wife Sallie's path. A family Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Healthcare for Children, 2025 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55414 or Last Chance Forever Conservancy, PO Box 460993, San Antonio, TX 78246.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
