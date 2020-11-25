1/1
Daniel Andre
Daniel Andre

Beresford - Daniel Ray Andre, 75, died Nov. 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Beresford, SD. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen; daughters, Angie Andre-Lyle and Belinda (David) Twite.

Funeral services will be 10AM Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford and livestreamed at Facebook: Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford. Visitation with the family present will be 6-8PM Friday, Nov. 27th at the church with a prayer service at 7PM. Memorials may be directed to Beresford City Cemetery, 307 N 5th Street, Beresford, SD 57004. wassfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
