|
|
Daniel Bruns
Madison - Daniel "Dan" Bruns, age 68, of Madison, joined his loved ones on April 7, 2019 at the Madison Regional Health System after fighting a courageous 2 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Sat., Apr. 13th at Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison. Visitation will be 3-7 PM on Fri. at Weiland Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5-7 PM concluding with a prayer service at 7 PM.
Thankful for sharing his life is his wife of 46 ½ years, Linda (Bachmann) Bruns, three children, Don Bruns Jesse (Kari) Bruns, Kaylynn Bruns-Cooney (Chad); his beloved grandchildren, Kade & Jace Bruns and Addison & Paislee Cooney all of Madison, SD; three brothers, Ron Bruns of Baltic, SD, Gary Bruns of Floresville, TX and Bill (Diane) Bruns of Madison; brother-in-law, Keith Gates of Pella, IA; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Crystal (Kevin) Manthey of Bonesteel, SD and sister-in-law, Dawn Holley (Chris Clark) of Prescott, AZ and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. And one special nephew, Matthew Bruns, who was especially dear to him. And last but not least, his four-legged best friend, Corky!
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 9, 2019