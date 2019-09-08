|
|
Daniel Hagen
Council Bluffs, IA - Daniel Hagen, age 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away peacefully and at home on August 6, 2019 after a long illness.
Dan was born on September 24, 1955 in Primghar, Iowa to Dr. Bruce C and Bethel Hagen. He graduated from Sioux Center High School, the University of Sioux Falls and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
After many years of living in Scottsdale, Arizona, he came back to his roots to build the Hagen Chiropractic Clinic in Council Bluffs. He sought to plant himself in his community through his profession and philanthropic work and was an active member of the Iowa Chiropractic Society and the Trailblazers of the Heartland youth program that he helped to found.
Dan is survived by his parents, Bruce and Beth, of South Dakota and California; his wife Christine, of Council Bluffs; daughter Courtney, of London, England; son Gabriel, of Arizona; brothers Bruce Jon and Mark, of South Dakota, and Eric of Texas; sisters Lisa and Lori of New York; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Dan's celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A light lunch will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to Trailblazers of the Heartland in Dan's honor:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dans-memorial-donations-to-trailblazers
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019