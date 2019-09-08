Services
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-9988
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Hagen


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Hagen Obituary
Daniel Hagen

Council Bluffs, IA - Daniel Hagen, age 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away peacefully and at home on August 6, 2019 after a long illness.

Dan was born on September 24, 1955 in Primghar, Iowa to Dr. Bruce C and Bethel Hagen. He graduated from Sioux Center High School, the University of Sioux Falls and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.

After many years of living in Scottsdale, Arizona, he came back to his roots to build the Hagen Chiropractic Clinic in Council Bluffs. He sought to plant himself in his community through his profession and philanthropic work and was an active member of the Iowa Chiropractic Society and the Trailblazers of the Heartland youth program that he helped to found.

Dan is survived by his parents, Bruce and Beth, of South Dakota and California; his wife Christine, of Council Bluffs; daughter Courtney, of London, England; son Gabriel, of Arizona; brothers Bruce Jon and Mark, of South Dakota, and Eric of Texas; sisters Lisa and Lori of New York; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Dan's celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A light lunch will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to Trailblazers of the Heartland in Dan's honor:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dans-memorial-donations-to-trailblazers
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now