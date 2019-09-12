|
|
Daniel Harpe
Sioux Falls - Daniel Eric Harpe, 44, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Michelle of Sioux Falls; daughters, Brooklyn, Hannah, and Dana of Sioux Falls; parents, Larry and Barbara Harpe of Boise, ID; sisters, Christie (John) Roberts of Twin Falls, ID and Laura (Jason Yancey) Webster of Boise, ID; parents-in-law, Don and Polly Mosey of Sioux Falls; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and faith family on whom he has had such a great impact.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 12, 2019