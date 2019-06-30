|
|
Daniel Steiner
Yankton -
Daniel Peter 'Dan' Steiner, age 90 of Yankton, SD was surrounded by his family as he passed gently into his heavenly home on June 26, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Scott Traynor officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass and the burial of his cremated remains will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the SDANGHG. Visitations will be 4 to 7 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:00 PM followed by a Scripture service at 6:15 PM. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019