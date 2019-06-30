Services
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory
601 W 21St St
Yankton, SD 57078
(605) 665-9679
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Yankton, SD
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Yankton, SD
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:15 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Yankton, SD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Yankton, SD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Yankton, SD
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories
Yankton, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Steiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Steiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Steiner Obituary
Daniel Steiner

Yankton -

Daniel Peter 'Dan' Steiner, age 90 of Yankton, SD was surrounded by his family as he passed gently into his heavenly home on June 26, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Scott Traynor officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass and the burial of his cremated remains will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the SDANGHG. Visitations will be 4 to 7 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:00 PM followed by a Scripture service at 6:15 PM. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now