Daniel Stout
Sioux Falls - Daniel "Dan" Robert Stout, 55, son of Charles and Betty (Wolf) Stout, passed away suddenly at his residence on Sept 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by Dan's funeral service at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will take place at the Ramona Cemetery in Ramona SD at 11:00 AM on Thursday. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Stout of Sioux Falls, his daughters Sabena (Isaac) Carter and Alysia of Sioux Falls; sisters, LeAnn (Warren) Thompson of Aurora, SD and Doriann (Gary) Wilson of Sioux Falls, SD; step brother, Bob Stout of Arizona; nieces and nephews: Leslie Lewis, Toni (Jim Weise) Stout, Nicole (Brian) Berner, Eric (Melissa) Schnell, Bill (Heather} Roling, Jeff (Majestic) Roling, Karri Roling-Wilson (Dustin); three sisters-in-laws: Donna (Calvin) Rhody of Lake Poinsett, SD, Linda (Jay Clough) Robinson of Pierre, SD and Carol (Jim Suter) Hurkes of Watertown, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Charles Stout and Betty (Stout) Bidwell; brother, Doug Stout; sister, RoxAnne Stout; and father-in-law, Ray Gross.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019