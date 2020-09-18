Daniel W. Meyer
October 4, 1954 - September 15, 2020
Daniel W. Meyer passed away at his home in Omaha on September 15 after battling cancer.
A vigil service will be held 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 20th, at the Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, with visitation starting at 2:00 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 21st, at 10:00 am at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Omaha.
Dan, the son of D.W. (Dee) and Patricia Meyer, was born October 4, 1954 in Sioux Falls SD.
Dan is survived by his children Margaret, Joseph, Benjamin and Robert, all of Omaha as well as his siblings Frank (Richyne), Margaret Fisher, Mary (Bill) Reiter, John, Bob, Tom (Marilyn), Jane and Tim (Victoria), numerous other relatives and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan graduated from Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School in 1972. He went on to obtain a mathematics degree from the University of Iowa and obtained a master's degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Dan worked in a variety of IT programming areas for Mutual of Omaha, First Data Resources, TD Ameritrade and Hayneedle.
Dan was an avid sports and music enthusiast who enjoyed time with friends and family, traveling and meeting people. The joy of Dan's life was his faith and deep love and affection for his children.
Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of your choice
