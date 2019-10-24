Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Parish
1600 S. Marion
View Map
Danny "Dan" Moran

Danny "Dan" Moran Obituary
Danny "Dan" Moran

Costa Rica - Danny "Dan" Moran, 52, of Costa Rica and Sioux Falls, SD passed away on October 17, 2019. Dan was son of Dennis and Mary Kay Moran and brother of Mike, Pat, and Chris Moran - all of SF, SD. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a wake service beginning at 7 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Rd., followed by a Luncheon, then burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, 2019
