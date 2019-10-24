|
|
Danny "Dan" Moran
Costa Rica - Danny "Dan" Moran, 52, of Costa Rica and Sioux Falls, SD passed away on October 17, 2019. Dan was son of Dennis and Mary Kay Moran and brother of Mike, Pat, and Chris Moran - all of SF, SD. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a wake service beginning at 7 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Rd., followed by a Luncheon, then burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, 2019