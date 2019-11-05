|
Daren J. Miller
Sioux Falls - Daren John Miller passed away with family by his side on November 2, 2019.
Daren was born March 21, 1972 in Dawson, Minnesota. He was the second youngest of eight children born to Glenn and Marlyce Miller. He was baptized and confirmed at Dawson Covenant Church. Daren spent most of his childhood years growing up on the family farm. He often shared memories about all the different chores they would do together as a family, as well as the fun times when friends and family would gather together to play cards and games. He also spoke about how much he loved riding his bike to go fishing in the nearby creek.
Daren attended Dawson-Boyd schools and graduated from Dawson-Boyd High School in 1990. He had many accomplishments and those he was most proud of were his involvement in music activities, and being the yearbook editor and class historian. Daren was part of the Christian singing group, Agape Singers. He also ran his own concession stand, Miller Concessions, and sold treats at the local softball fields during the summer.
Daren attended the University of South Dakota for music and was a talented viola player. He had fond memories of his time as a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he made lifelong friendships. He was proud to have served in various capacities, sharing stories of his time as the kitchen manager and as chapter President. Most recently, he served on Tridentia, the facility house corporation board.
Daren made his home in Sioux Falls where he would meet his wife, Stephanie. They were united in marriage on October 14, 2000. From their union, two beautiful daughters were born, Paige and Chloe. Daren's family was the light of his life. He was a caring and loving father to his daughters and was always bringing much fun and humor to their lives. He treasured time spent together as a family, whether it was watching a movie at home or traveling on vacation together. Their two dogs are also a big part of family life and Daren had a special bond with their miniature dachshund, Asia.
One of Daren's first jobs while in high school was at Food-n-Fuel in Dawson. From that time, Daren continued in various roles in the convenience store industry. He was accomplished in his work and received industry awards throughout the years. He had a rewarding career working for Get-n-Go until the time of his death, most recently as the Director of Marketing. His Get-n-Go coworkers were more like a family to him. Daren was the designated party planner for the company and was good at finding fun ways to celebrate the milestones and successes of his coworkers.
Daren was passionate about his work at Grace Lutheran Church. Serving as Choir Director was one of his greatest honors. He took great care in selecting music that would touch others through sound and word. He looked forward to Wednesday night rehearsals every week and spreading the message through music on Sundays. He was intentional in finding ways to enhance the worship experience for all of those who attend Grace Lutheran Church. Daren was also touched to have been elected by the congregation to serve on Church Council, most recently as President.
Daren was a special man who made a difference in this world. He kept those around him smiling by telling jokes and stories, using his humor to brighten each day. He had a passion for cooking, loved his friends and family, knew how to make every situation special in some way, and made people feel comfortable in his presence. He had a love of life, did everything to the fullest, and always kept us on our toes. He will be missed by many.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Paige and Chloe; siblings, Debbie (Craig) Moe, Danny (Kim) Miller, Duane (Michelle) Miller, DeAnn Cahalan (Joe) and Dori (Mike) Leslie; parents-in-law, Steve and Colette Painter; brother-in-law, Joe (Amanda) Painter; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marlyce Miller; sisters, Diane Miller and Darlene Graven; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Service will be 11:00am Friday November 8, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3300 E. 18th Street in Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Thursday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019