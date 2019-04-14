|
Darlaine Hart (ne Reitan)
Pierpont - Our beautiful and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Darlaine Hart (ne Reitan), got her "angel wings" on March 27, 2019 at the age of 99 in Louisville, KY, with her daughter, Sonia, at her side.
She was born October 18, 1919, in Pierpont, SD, to Emily and Christian Reitan.
She was pre-deceased by her spouse, Bob; son, Terry; her brother, Raily; and her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her adult children: DeAnne Winn (Tom) of TX, Sonia Hart-Yevich (Steve), of KY, and Greg Hart (Marcia) of NC; as well as 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends across the US.
Darlaine and Bob were married 69 years before Bob died in 2010. They lived in Sioux Falls for about 10 years, where Sonia and Greg were born. After Sioux Falls, they moved to Rapid City for 28 years and raised their 4 children. They then spent 25 years in Phoenix, AZ, working in real estate and then enjoying retirement. Darlaine had a great faith and enjoyed making people happy.
Interment will be next to Bob, on November 8, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019