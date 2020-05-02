|
Darleen L. Smart
Sioux Falls - Darleen Smart, 79, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Darleen Lucille Cook was born August 21, 1940 to Leo and Katherine (Fjerstad) Cook at Deadwood, SD. She and her family moved to Sioux Falls where she received her education graduating from Washington High School. Darleen was a past member of First Lutheran Church and was currently a member of St. John American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
In January of 1958, she was united in marriage with Rodney Wayne Smart at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. They are the parents of four children, Rodney M. Smart of Sioux Falls, SD, Randy (Dawn) Smart of Rapid City, SD, Richard Smart of Sioux Falls, SD and Robin (Russ) Christensen of Sebastian, FL. She will be missed by several grandchildren and great grandchildren who were blessed to share in her life. Darleen was a kind soul who loved her family and all animals. She will be greatly missed.
Private graveside services will be held at the Arlington City Cemetery, Arlington, South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 2 to May 3, 2020