Darlene Biggerstaff
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Biggerstaff

Sioux Falls, SD - Darlene Biggerstaff, 88, moved from this earthly life to her forever heavenly home on June 6, 2020 under hospice care.

Darlene, the daughter of Lloyd Fackelman and Maude (Putnam) Fackelman, was born on September 22, 1931, in Ponca, Nebraska.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 66 years, two children, son Randall of Mitchell, SD and Vicki of Sioux Falls, SD, plus three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Burial took place in Darlene's hometown, of Ponca, NE on June 13.

www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved