Darlene BiggerstaffSioux Falls, SD - Darlene Biggerstaff, 88, moved from this earthly life to her forever heavenly home on June 6, 2020 under hospice care.Darlene, the daughter of Lloyd Fackelman and Maude (Putnam) Fackelman, was born on September 22, 1931, in Ponca, Nebraska.She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 66 years, two children, son Randall of Mitchell, SD and Vicki of Sioux Falls, SD, plus three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Funeral services were held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Burial took place in Darlene's hometown, of Ponca, NE on June 13.