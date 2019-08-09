|
Darlene (Guthmiller) Gisi
Sioux Falls - Darlene C. Gisi at the time of her death, she was 89 years old and still residing in Sioux Falls. Darlene passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Emanuel and Emelia (Meidinger) Guthmiller, on the family farm in Leola, South Dakota. She was married to Clement Gisi from Leola, South Dakota. Together they had four girls. Darlene loved to garden, knit, crochet, sew, cook, bake, go boating, hunting, fishing and camping. She co-owned Gisi's Gourmet Popping Corn. Darlene and Clem were both 20-year Stampede Season Ticket holders.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Clement. She is survived by her daughters: Connie Henning (Rodney), Carol Rodger, Jean Cave (Richard) and Janet Kruger; 9 Grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, and a brother; many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.
Miller Funeral Home will honor Darlene's life with a service held at: 7400 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday, August 12, 2019. Visitation with the family present will begin at 1 pm until 2 pm. The service will follow at 2 pm.www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 9, 2019