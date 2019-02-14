Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Brooklyn Evangelical Free Church
Darlene Kennedy Obituary
Darlene Kennedy

Beresford - Darlene LaVonne Larson Kennedy, 83 of Beresford, South Dakota went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Kennedy, 4 children: Dave (Jaye Peterson) Kennedy, Scott (Kaye) Kennedy, Todd (Renee) Kennedy and Karen (Mark) Gehl; 6 grandchildren, a great-grandson; 2 sisters, Bonnie (Dick) Shogren, Delores (Gordon) Hansen and 26 nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday, Feb. 15th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with a prayer service at 7. A celebration of Darlene's life will be 1:30PM Sat., Feb. 16th at Brooklyn Evangelical Free Church. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Gideon's International, Lincoln Union Gideon Camp, Attn: Ardel Knutson, 407 S. 3rd Street, Beresford, SD 57004.

www.wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 14, 2019
