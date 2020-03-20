|
Darlene Lee Jacobsen-Stenberg-Havel-Colwill
Sioux Falls - Darlene Colwill, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away in the early morning on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House after a lengthy illness from kidney cancer.
Darlene Lee Jacobsen was born on November 14, 1932 at the family home in Dell Rapids, SD to Elmer and Clenora (Lee) Jacobsen. She was baptized and confirmed at the Dell Rapids Lutheran Church. Darlene graduated from Dell Rapids High School in 1950. During her school years, she participated in declam, choir, band and was a homecoming attendant. She received a blue ribbon for singing The Lord's Prayer. Darlene was married to Bennett Stenberg from 1950 to 1974. They were blessed with four children, Cynthia, Larry, DeAnn and Paul. Over the years, they enjoyed living in Dell Rapids, Trent, Sioux Falls, SD and in August of 1969, they took a leap of faith and moved the family to Louisville, KY where Bennett pursued a career as VP of the Bourbon Stockyards. In 1973, Darlene returned to Sioux Falls and began working at Fantle's Department Store in the handbag department. She also worked for Bob Tabbert Realtors, became the first secretary for Architecture, Inc., and after working 16 years at Norwest/Wells Fargo Bank, she retired in 2000.
In November 1976, she married George Havel and they enjoyed 16 fun years together until his death in 1993. They honeymooned in Hawaii, and also had memorable trips to Washington, DC and Chicago. Darlene later married George Colwill and had 6 blessed years with him until his death in 2003.
Darlene was known for fun! Family and friends were in awe of how she could graciously host holiday festivities, birthdays, summer cookouts and hot tub parties. It is a documented fact that she purchased the first hot tub in the City of Sioux Falls! However, she outdid herself on the first Saturday of May with her annual Derby parties and they became the favorite of everyone. Dancing was another defining character of Darlene, she could jitterbug, Jazzercise, swing dance, polka and let's not forget square dancing too.
Being of Scandinavian decent, Darlene's biggest travel adventure was to Denmark and Norway, where she cruised the fjords on the Hurtigruten. Other memorable trips with friends included the Rose Bowl Parade to Pasadena, CA, a bus trip across Canada and to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Mackinac Island. She also prioritized and travelled the United States to attend every family graduation and wedding.
Darlene volunteered her time to the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Sioux Valley/Sanford Hospital where she was named Volunteer of the Month. However, most importantly, throughout her entire life, she gave her time to the church. She was given much comfort by being in the Word and her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13. She was a trained Sunday School teacher and taught Vacation Bible Study for many summers. She also sang for many years in the First Lutheran Church Women's Choir. She was faithfully united in fellowship with her Ruth Circle sisters. Darlene was the circle chair for many years and helped serve numerous funerals, worked at the annual FLCW's Bazaar (Sweet Shop) and participated in other church women special events.
Besides her love and trust in the Lord, Darlene loved her family more than anything. She was the rock that kept the family together when miles separated them. Her special hand-written letters were family treasures, however, as technology progressed, she transitioned and sent uplifting emails and texts. She never forgot a family birthday or an anniversary.
Left to cherish Darlene's memories are her four children; Cynthia (Warren) Tingle, Madison, GA; Larry (Melissa) Stenberg, Greenwood, IN; DeAnn (Jim) Clark, Sioux Falls, SD; and Paul (Debra) Stenberg, Panama City Beach, FL; five grandchildren; Victoria (Alex) Newsom, Madison, GA; Justin Stenberg, Houston, TX; Jessica (Ryan) Smith, Greenwood, IN; Adam (Lindsey) Clark, Lakeville, MN; Alex (Kelly) Clark, Ypsilanti, MI; seven great-grandchildren, Gavyn Lewis, Ella Lewis, Merriam Newsom, Lexi Smith, Sadie Smith, Ashton Clark and Sophie Clark. She is also survived by her sister, Betty (Robert) Gednalske; 2 nieces; 1 nephew and numerous relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and two husbands.
A private family service will be held. Private burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the First Lutheran Church Media Ministry.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020