Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Darlene Liaboe


1932 - 2019
Darlene Liaboe Obituary
Darlene Liaboe

Sioux Falls, SD - Darlene J. Liaboe, age 87, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Monday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a contribution to either the or Seasons Hospice of Springfield, MO.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Terry (Nancy) Liaboe; daughter, Cindy (Martin) Maire; four grandchildren: Megan Liaboe-Ramos (Chris), Eric Liaboe, Jennifer Maire (Adam Sikes) and Nick (Keleigh) Maire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Netta Peterson; husband Wendell in 2005; and her two brothers, Harris and Dale Peterson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
