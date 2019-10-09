|
|
Darlene Liaboe
Sioux Falls, SD - Darlene J. Liaboe, age 87, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Monday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a contribution to either the or Seasons Hospice of Springfield, MO.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Terry (Nancy) Liaboe; daughter, Cindy (Martin) Maire; four grandchildren: Megan Liaboe-Ramos (Chris), Eric Liaboe, Jennifer Maire (Adam Sikes) and Nick (Keleigh) Maire.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Netta Peterson; husband Wendell in 2005; and her two brothers, Harris and Dale Peterson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019