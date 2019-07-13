|
Darlene M. Lohnes
Sioux Falls - Darlene M. Lohnes, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Darlene was born June 19, 1926 north of Flandreau, SD, to Alvin and Mabel (Erickson) Pederson. She attended country school and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1944 where she was homecoming queen. Darlene worked at Northwestern Bell Phone Company. She married Herbert Lohnes December 24, 1948 in Flandreau. Her husband preceded her in death May 26, 1959. Darlene and her children moved to Sioux Falls in 1965 and Darlene worked for Max Paisley Distributing. She entered employment with the federal government, working for South Dakota Air National Guard (SDANG) for many years until she retired. Darlene was a member of First Lutheran Church. She loved to take care of her flowers, garden, feed birds, shop, can pickles and tomatoes, and decorate.
Darlene is survived by four children, Richard and Herbert G. (Claire), both of Sioux Falls; Kim Rae Lohnes, Marion, IA; William, Palm Springs, CA; two grandchildren, Shawn (Kristin) and Heather Lohnes; two great-grandsons, Brandon and Jaxon; one sister Mildred Otterby, Sioux Falls; and three nieces, Joie, Vicki, and Judi. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Herbert, son Terry Jay, parents and two brothers, Donnie and Lyle.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church Chapel, Sioux Falls, with burial in Union Cemetery, Flandreau. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 13, 2019