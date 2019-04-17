|
Darlene M. Nelson
Sioux Falls - Darlene M. Nelson, 87, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019.
Darlene was born in Worthington, Minnesota, to Jake and Orva Christians on October 10, 1931. She graduated from Worthington High Schooll and soon thereafter met Bill Nelson, the love of her life. Darlene and Bill were married at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS, on March 31, 1951.
Darlene and Bill raised their young family in Valley Springs. In 1996, they moved to Hill City to open an Antiques and Collectibles store and thoroughly enjoyed almost 11 years in the Black Hills. She was an avid postcard collector and one of the most knowledgeable antique dealers in the region. They moved back to Sioux Falls to retire in 2007. Darlene will be fondly remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother who always put the needs of her husband and children before her own.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Bill (Sharon) Nelson, Brandon, Brenda (Bill) Redmond, Scottsdale, Robert (Debra) Nelson, Sioux Falls, and Don, Sioux Falls, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her brother Darwin Christians of Worthington. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill in 2013 and her parents, Jake and Orva.
Darlene's children want to thank the staff at The Inn on Westport and Avera Hospice for the loving care they provided to Darlene during her stay there.
Darlene will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls on April 19 following a private graveside service.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 17, 2019