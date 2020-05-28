Darlene Mae Jibben
Sioux Falls - Darlene Mae Jibben, 88, died Wed., May 27, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Mon., June 1 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Melanie Jibben, Tammy (Stephen) Jensen and Michelle (James) Olivier, all of Sioux Falls; and 2 grandchildren, Greg Jensen, Brookings, and Sarina Jensen, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in Argus Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.