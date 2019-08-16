Services
Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids - Rock Rapids
1207 Park Drive
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
(712) 472-2523
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Reformed Church
Little Rock, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Reformed Church
Little Rock, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery
Darlene Ohling

Darlene Ohling Obituary
Darlene Ohling

Rock Rapids - Darlene Ohling, age 84 of rural Little Rock, IA died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be 11 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Bethel Reformed Church of rural Little Rock, IA with Rev. Scott Van Ravenswaay officiating.

Burial will follow at the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be the morning of the service August 19th from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Bethel Reformed Church of rural Little Rock, IA.

For a complete obituary and online registry please visit: www.jurrensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 16, 2019
