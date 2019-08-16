|
|
Darlene Ohling
Rock Rapids - Darlene Ohling, age 84 of rural Little Rock, IA died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral service will be 11 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Bethel Reformed Church of rural Little Rock, IA with Rev. Scott Van Ravenswaay officiating.
Burial will follow at the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be the morning of the service August 19th from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Bethel Reformed Church of rural Little Rock, IA.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 16, 2019