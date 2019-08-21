|
Darlene Schilling
Parkston - Darlene Schilling was born February 5, 1933 to Arthur and Christine (Doering) Krueger in Parkston, SD. She was united in marriage to Allan Schilling on January 18, 1953 in Parkston. The couple was involved with several business ventures including Alvera Theatre, Island Park Ballroom and Schilling's Café. Darlene was the last surviving owner of Island Park in Milltown, SD. She was at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame when the dance hall was inducted. She was very proud of her letter writing to the Mitchell Daily Republic and the ensuing newspaper stories that paved the way for the Island Park Association. Darlene went to her heavenly home Monday, August 20, 2019 at her home in Milltown at the age of 86.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children: Jerry (Mary) Schilling of Lennox, SD and Cindy Schilling of Parkston; 5 grandchildren: Chris (Michele) Schilling of Hartford, SD; Jackie (Rocky) Foster of Hartford; Mike (Jamie) Striplin of Arvada, CO; Grant Striplin of Parkston and Davee Englehorn of Parkston and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan; infant son, Terry; infant daughter, Vickie; and a brother, Oliver (Norma) Krueger.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date at her home in Milltown for her family and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019