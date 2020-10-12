1/1
Darlene Suitor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Suitor

Sioux Falls - Darlene Ann Suitor or "Grandma Dar", 84, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Raymond J. Suitor of Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Allen Joseph (Sherrie) Barnes, Irene, SD, Tamara Barnes, Rapid City, SD and Tricia (Forrest) Smith, Humboldt, SD; four step-daughters, Michelle (John) Simon, Omaha, NE, Helen (DJ) Blumhoff, Sioux Falls, SD, Wendi (Chris) Hogan, Harrisburg, SD and Pamela (Byron) Hanson, Aberdeen, SD; 48 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; half-sister, Donna Joslin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Howard; mother, Frieda Doering; step-father, Walter Doering; two sons, Steven and Randy Barnes; two step-daughters, Sandi Gagnon and Jackie Sichmeller; and one brother, Orval Howard.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pamela Hanson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved