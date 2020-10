Darlene Suitor

Darlene SuitorSioux Falls - Darlene Ann Suitor or "Grandma Dar", 84, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Raymond J. Suitor of Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Allen Joseph (Sherrie) Barnes, Irene, SD, Tamara Barnes, Rapid City, SD and Tricia (Forrest) Smith, Humboldt, SD; four step-daughters, Michelle (John) Simon, Omaha, NE, Helen (DJ) Blumhoff, Sioux Falls, SD, Wendi (Chris) Hogan, Harrisburg, SD and Pamela (Byron) Hanson, Aberdeen, SD; 48 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; half-sister, Donna Joslin; and a host of other relatives and friends.Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Howard; mother, Frieda Doering; step-father, Walter Doering; two sons, Steven and Randy Barnes; two step-daughters, Sandi Gagnon and Jackie Sichmeller; and one brother, Orval Howard.A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com