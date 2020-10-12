Darlene Suitor
Sioux Falls - Darlene Ann Suitor or "Grandma Dar", 84, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Raymond J. Suitor of Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Allen Joseph (Sherrie) Barnes, Irene, SD, Tamara Barnes, Rapid City, SD and Tricia (Forrest) Smith, Humboldt, SD; four step-daughters, Michelle (John) Simon, Omaha, NE, Helen (DJ) Blumhoff, Sioux Falls, SD, Wendi (Chris) Hogan, Harrisburg, SD and Pamela (Byron) Hanson, Aberdeen, SD; 48 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; half-sister, Donna Joslin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Howard; mother, Frieda Doering; step-father, Walter Doering; two sons, Steven and Randy Barnes; two step-daughters, Sandi Gagnon and Jackie Sichmeller; and one brother, Orval Howard.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
.