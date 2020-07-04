Darlene Waage
San Diego - Darlene Waage passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in San Diego, California. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary, online guestbook, and live stream link will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Kelly Schmitz; son-in-law, Carl; granddaughter, Addison; and grandson, Parker of San Diego, California; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.