Darlene Waage
Darlene Waage

San Diego - Darlene Waage passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in San Diego, California. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary, online guestbook, and live stream link will be available at www.georgeboom.com

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Kelly Schmitz; son-in-law, Carl; granddaughter, Addison; and grandson, Parker of San Diego, California; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
