Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Resources
Beresford - Darlene M. Zweifel, 68, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Beresford, SD. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, October 21 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Darlene made a special request to her friends and family to dress comfortably for her services.Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Darlene is survived by her three brothers, John (Valerie) Zweifel, David (Linda) Zweifel and Royal (Kay) Zweifel, all of Beresford, SD; her goddaughter, Janelle Zweifel; her nieces and nephews, Danelle (Tom) Kamnikar, Mark Zweifel, Heather Zweifel, Gregory (Candace) Zweifel, Lori Laurvick, Luke (Marisa) Zweifel, and Lisa Zweifel; and 8 great-nieces and great-nephews; her aunt, Lorene (Freeman) Swanstrom; uncle, Bruce (Gloria) Nilson; and many dear friends. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
