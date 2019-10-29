|
Darold "Pete" Petersen
Ft. Collins - Darold W. "Pete" Petersen, 96, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at South Canyon Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Baesler officiating.
Interment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Rushmore Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard.
His full online obituary and guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019