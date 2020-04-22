|
|
Darrel A. Hohn
Liberty, MO - Darrel A. Hohn, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Liberty, Mo. on April 17, 2020. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1990 at the age of 38. Darrel fought a courageous battle with this disease for 30 years.
Darrel was born February 20, 1952 to Marlin and Wilma (Schoenfelder) in Parkston, SD. He attended Parkston High School and graduated in 1970. Darrel received a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts from the University of South Dakota - Springfield in 1974. He was united in marriage to Connie Nordquist on July 22, 1978 in Albia, Ia.
Darrel was the "D" in MDS Mfg. which started in January 1976. He was in partnership with his father, Marlin, and brother Steven. Darrel left the company in 1990 to pursue other business ventures. His passions were motorcycles, cars, and wood working.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Connie, Liberty, Mo, sons Nathan (Karlyn Keller), Georgetown, TX, Aaron (Debra) Liberty, Mo; granddaughters Isabella, Cibolo, Tx and Grace, Liberty, Mo; 5 brothers: David (Diane) Sioux Falls, SD, Stanley (Paula), Rapid City, SD, Steven (Paulette), Brian (Melody), and Bradley (Lisa), all of Parkston, a sister, Germaine Hohn Day, Dimock; and many nieces and nephews.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents Marlin and Wilma Hohn, brother Lyle, sister Jayne, grandparents John and Hedwig Hohn, Herman and Mary Schoenfelder, in-laws Harold and Ruth Nordquist, and nephew Ryan Hohn.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020