Aurora, CO - Darrel Gene Aspaas, 80, of Aurora, Colorado died Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Aurora.

Darrel was born December 16, 1938 in Sioux Falls to parents Joseph and Geraldine Aspaas.

He marred LeeRae Thompson on June 24, 1960 at West Nidaros Lutheran Church. They had three girls, Kelly (Bill), Traci, and Megan. At the time of his passing he was the proud grandfather of Payton Olivia and Mia Violet. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Aspaas, Joann Morgan, Shannon Myran, Pam Sorum, D'one Riswold, Debbie Garland, Sharol Hill and Karol Wallner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Keith, Bob and Danny.

The family wishes that you please join them at the Pioneer Cemetery, near Baltic, SD on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM, where he will be laid to rest.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 12, 2019
