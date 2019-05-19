|
Darrell Autio
Sioux Falls - Darrell Barber Autio, 85 of Sioux Falls died, May 15, 2019. He was born October 12, 1933 in Lead, South Dakota. Raised in Lead, SD. Attended grade & high school in Lead, graduating in 1951. He was a graduate of Black Hills State University with a BS in Business Administration & Economics. He had a 45 year career in insurance, Property/casualty claims retiring in 2004. He was a Veteran of the US Army, Signal Corps.
Darrel enjoyed a wide variety of activities; boating/water skiing, snowmobiling, golf, playing cards, volunteering for his church, Peace Lutheran, Active Generations - Workers on Wheels, Meals on Wheels, Kids Against Hunger, First Tee & Honor Guard with the American Legion & then also serving Banquet. He was what you call a 9-holer, walking with his cart, playing with others or alone. In 2018, he carded 100 - 9 hole rounds. Darrell had a hole-in-one which occurred on July 26, 2014.
Darrell & Doris enjoyed many years of travel after retirement . They also enjoyed snowmobiling in MN & SD, snow skiing in MN, MI, WI, SD, WY, CA, NV, ID & CO. They skied for 26 years out west with a group of family & friends & had many fond memories of those trips. Darrell liked Nastar Ski races, he had 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze medals & 3 dislocated shoulders in his racing career.
Darrell is survived by his wife Doris, they were married August 24 1056, 2 daughters, Dee Ann (Larry) Doreen (Bob), Grandchildren Laena, Andreas, Sarah, Logan (Brianna), great grandchildren Lily, Rosemary, Jackson & many family members on both sides. Preceded in death by his father, A.W Autio Sr. & his mother Arline L Autio & brothers Bill & Clyde & their wives Sheila & Jean & nephew Fred Autio.
Visitation on Wednesday, May 22nd from 5pm-7pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 901 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Funeral at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 West 41st Street, Sioux Falls on May 23rd at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019