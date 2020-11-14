1/1
Darrell D. Kryger
Darrell D. Kryger

January 13, 1940 - November 10, 2020

Born and died in Sioux Falls, SD. Preceded in death by first wife, Marie Kryger. Survived by wife, Patty; children: Debbie Klosterbuer (Bruce), Duane Kryger (Varla), Cindy Freeman, Jeff Kryger (Sharon), and Teresa Gray (Randy); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda and Donna (Ray); brother, Keith Kryger (Anna).

VISITATION begins Tuesday, November 17th, 10am at the West Center Chapel (7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha) with Graveside Service including military honors to follow at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
