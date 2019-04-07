Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Darrell Seeman, 74, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage.

Darrell E. Seeman was born August 31, 1944 to Ervin and Louise (Viste) Seeman in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education graduating from Washington High School in 1962. Following graduation, he attended the University of South Dakota where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1967.

On June 10, 1967 he was united in marriage with JoAnn Bialas at Parkston, SD. The couple lived in Coleridge, NE where they both taught school for several years. They moved back to Sioux Falls where Darrell taught Art at Brandon-Valley High School in Brandon for many years. In the 1970's he became involved in the real estate business and worked for several real estate brokers in Sioux Falls. He formed his own company, Downtown Real Estate, which specialized in commercial real estate. He retired in 2012 due to ill health.

He loved golfing and especially enjoyed watching professional golf on TV. Darrell was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and had an affinity for chocolate chip cookies.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Board of Realtors and Westward Ho Country Club.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, JoAnn of Sioux Falls; and one son, Jason Seeman (fiancé Kim Litscher) of Kansas City, MO. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Nicole Seeman on April 25, 2017.

Memorial services will begin 10:30 am Tuesday at First Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.

Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
