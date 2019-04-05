|
Darrell Eugene Paulin
Sioux Falls - Darrell Eugene Paulin passed away April 2, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD following a stroke and short illness. He was born on October 22, 1943 in Sioux Falls, SD to Rolland and Marilyn (Meek) Paulin. He attended St. Joseph's Cathedral School and graduated in 1961. On January 11, 1964, he was united in marriage to Shirley Henle and raised four beautiful children.
Darrell will be missed by all who loved him. He was a great husband, father and grandpa. Darrell is survived by his three children: Annette (Jaimes) Badillo, Sioux Falls, SD, Angie Paulin (Jeff Danielson), Sioux Falls, SD, and Ryan Paulin, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law: Deb Paulin, Ocoee,FL; grandchildren: Tyler Paulin (Katheryn Gustafson), Sioux Falls, SD, Krystal (Wyatt) Badillo-Regan, Chicago, IL, Larissa Paulin, Sioux Falls, SD and Katie Badillo, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters: Yvonna Wittrock, Donna Mielke; nieces and nephews and special cousin: Gloria Paulin, Sioux Falls, SD. He is preceded in death by: His loving wife, Shirley, and oldest son Robert. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Cathedral or Children's Inn.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, at 5:00 PM with a Scripture Vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 8, 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019