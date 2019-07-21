Services
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Keiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Leo Keiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Leo Keiner Obituary
Darrell Leo Keiner

Richfield, MN - Darrell Leo Keiner, of Richfield, MN (originally Sioux Falls, South Dakota), passed away on July 11th. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Blanid, in 2009 and sister, Carey. He is survived by sister Mary Jane Engel, son John, daughter Jill (Gary) Oslund, and daughter Jade; grandchildren Lindsay (Pete) Swenson, Joey (Sarah) Oslund, and Grant Keiner; great-grandchildren Stella and Leo Swenson, and Annabelle, Cassidy, and newborn Samuel Oslund.

Darrell enjoyed hunting, golf and listening to Frank Sinatra. Burial scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 28th, 2019, at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.