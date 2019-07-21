|
Darrell Leo Keiner
Richfield, MN - Darrell Leo Keiner, of Richfield, MN (originally Sioux Falls, South Dakota), passed away on July 11th. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Blanid, in 2009 and sister, Carey. He is survived by sister Mary Jane Engel, son John, daughter Jill (Gary) Oslund, and daughter Jade; grandchildren Lindsay (Pete) Swenson, Joey (Sarah) Oslund, and Grant Keiner; great-grandchildren Stella and Leo Swenson, and Annabelle, Cassidy, and newborn Samuel Oslund.
Darrell enjoyed hunting, golf and listening to Frank Sinatra. Burial scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 28th, 2019, at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 21, 2019