Darrell Moseson
Sioux Falls - Darrell D. Moseson, 92, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village with his beloved family at his side. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christ the Victor Chapel at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, where the family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00-6:00. Private interment will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Avera @ Home Sioux Falls Hospice or First Lutheran Media Ministry.
Darrell Dean Moseson was born on a farm in Howard, SD on July 27, 1926, to Gustav L. and Clara A. Moseson. He completed grades one through six at a country school near Howard. In the summer of 1938 the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD where he went to Lincoln and Emerson schools for the seventh and eighth grades respectively. He graduated from Washington High School in June of 1944 after which he enlisted in the United States Navy in July, 1944 until after World War II in July 1946.
Darrell met the love of his life, Marilyn Gustafson, in July 1946. They were married December 20, 1947. While attending college he was employed at Davis Tailors in Sioux Falls.
Darrell graduated from Augustana College in 1950 with a BA degree in Economics. While he was in college he was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Ready Reserve. He was active in the Ready Reserve for many years. In July, 1951 Darrell began employment at Cenex (now CHS) in the Twin City area. During his tenure he served on several boards of directors, committees and commissions including Farm Credit Board of Saint Paul, Board of Central Bank for Cooperatives in Denver, Board of Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota, Commission on Agricultural Credit, and many others. He retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cenex in August of 1987.
From the time he was baptized until the day he died, his love of the Lord was a sustaining and essential part of his life. He served as an officer and taught youth and adult bible classes for many years in different Lutheran churches to which he belonged.
While his most cherished form of relaxation was time spent with family and friends, his most cherished possession was a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, which he enjoyed riding from about age forty to his early sixties. He also loved boating and having a place at the lake which could be enjoyed with family and friends. You could always spot his boat; the canvas shade was often supplemented by a huge John Deere tractor umbrella. Under the shade he would spend many quiet days fishing. Quiet is the operative word here; very few fish ever ended up in the boat.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 71 years, Marilyn Moseson of Sioux Falls, SD; children, Nancy Keefer and her husband, Kerry of Sioux Falls, Joni Stultz and her husband, Gregg of Chandler, AZ; four grandchildren, Matt Keefer of Sioux Falls, Kristen (Terence) Boland of Chandler, AZ, Anne Keefer of Sioux Falls, SD, and John Stultz of San Diego, CA; five great-grandchildren, Christian, Sarah, Anthony, Brooklyn, and Austin.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Clara (Arneson) Moseson; infant daughter, Jeanne Moseson; and brother, Merland Moseson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019