1/1
Darrell Rowe
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell Rowe

Sioux Falls - Darrell Rowe died October 20, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital at the age of 66.

Darrell Eugene Rowe was born March 11th, 1954 to John and Edith Rowe who lived in Lead, SD. The family moved to Sioux Falls in 1961. He graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Grateful for having shared his life is his son, Jason (Lacey) Rowe; grandsons, Aaron and Finn Rowe; brother, Dave (Jill) Rowe; nephew, Steve (Jamie) Rowe; niece, Amy (John) Tranberg, great nieces, great nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Read full obituary at www.millerfh.com

"Celebration of Life" visitation will be held from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Friday, October 23rd with family present at Miller Funeral Home, 7400 S Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Masks and appropriate social distancing is requested.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved