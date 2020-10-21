Darrell Rowe
Sioux Falls - Darrell Rowe died October 20, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital at the age of 66.
Darrell Eugene Rowe was born March 11th, 1954 to John and Edith Rowe who lived in Lead, SD. The family moved to Sioux Falls in 1961. He graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Grateful for having shared his life is his son, Jason (Lacey) Rowe; grandsons, Aaron and Finn Rowe; brother, Dave (Jill) Rowe; nephew, Steve (Jamie) Rowe; niece, Amy (John) Tranberg, great nieces, great nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Read full obituary at www.millerfh.com
"Celebration of Life" visitation will be held from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Friday, October 23rd with family present at Miller Funeral Home, 7400 S Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Masks and appropriate social distancing is requested. www.millerfh.com