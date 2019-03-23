Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Nicholas
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Nicholas
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Tea, SD
Tea - Darrell "Tim" Timmerman, 82, of Tea, SD, died Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019, at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls, SD. He was born in 1936 and lived near Hurley, SD, attending Chancellor public schools. He served in the US Army in Korea. In 1961 he married Janet Ollerich. The couple farmed near Tea. Darrell also sold Pioneer Seed and was a Director of Production Credit Assn. Survivors: wife, Janet; children: Lou (Stan) Gillette, Sioux Falls, Lee (Amber) Timmerman, Bismarck, ND, Larry (Nicolle) Timmerman, Freeman and Lynette (Paul) Wold, Yankton; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 26 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea. Visitation, also at St. Nicholas, with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
