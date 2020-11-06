Darren D. Greger
Sioux Falls - Darren D. Greger, 50, died Thur., Nov. 5, 2020 at Ava's House hospice in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be 11 AM Tue., Nov. 10 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. His committal service will be 11 AM Wed., Nov. 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Cemetery, Bowdle, SD. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., Nov. 9 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM. Mask usage is required at the visitation and the funeral service.
Survivors include his parents, Elmer and Marlene Greger, Bowdle; 3 siblings, Kenneth (Ginny) Greger, Kuna, ID, Arlin Greger, Bowdle, Maryann (Mark) Ebach, Rapid City; his significant other, Angie Knopf, Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
