Darren D. Greger
Darren D. Greger

Sioux Falls - Darren D. Greger, 50, died Thur., Nov. 5, 2020 at Ava's House hospice in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be 11 AM Tue., Nov. 10 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. His committal service will be 11 AM Wed., Nov. 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Cemetery, Bowdle, SD. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., Nov. 9 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM. Mask usage is required at the visitation and the funeral service.

Survivors include his parents, Elmer and Marlene Greger, Bowdle; 3 siblings, Kenneth (Ginny) Greger, Kuna, ID, Arlin Greger, Bowdle, Maryann (Mark) Ebach, Rapid City; his significant other, Angie Knopf, Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
NOV
11
Committal
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Cemetery
