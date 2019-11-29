Services
Darwin Darnell Tuenge, 74, of Sioux Falls, died suddenly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital, with his family by his side. Celebrating his life are his wife, LoAnn (Sather) Tuenge; 3 children: Rachel (Pete) Hettich, Darrin (Malissa) Tuenge and Brian Tuenge; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Visitation, also at Dindot-Klusmann, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
