HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Darya Skots
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Sioux Falls - Darya Zakharovna (Karpusuk) Skots, 90, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was a widow. Darya was born in the village of Vishneve, Khmelnytsky, Ukraine in 1929, the daughter of Zakhar and Anastasia Skots. She was a member of the Light to the World Church. Darya's favorite activity was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be forever remembered for bringing joy and love to each of her loved ones and her unceasing prayers and blessings for the whole family.

She is survived by her children, her 25 grandchildren and her 17 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family will gather at Heritage Funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019
