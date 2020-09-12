1/1
Daryl Vanderlinde
1958 - 2020
Daryl Vanderlinde

Sioux Falls - Daryl Allen Vanderlinde, age 61, of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. Funeral service 11:00 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Funeral service will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Sioux Falls Youtube page.

Daryl was born December 20, 1958, in Sioux Falls to George and LaVonne (Sundlie) Vanderlinde. The family moved to Renner in 1966 where he and his siblings made lots of fond childhood memories with neighborhood friends. He grew up attending Central Baptist Church and was baptized on Easter Sunday 1970 with his sister, Denise.

He played softball and was a Boy Scout, where his dad was the Scout leader. He went to Renberg Elementary and Axtell Park Junior High, where he was a wrestler. He graduated from Washington High School in 1977.

His first full-time job was at John Morrell, where he followed in his dad's footsteps. He married Mary Ann Johnson. He worked for several years as a car salesman at various dealerships in Sioux Falls. He was a cat lover and had two long-time cats - first Tom and later Buddy.

He married Lynette VandeVoort in 2000 and they had one daughter, Mya. They enjoyed spending time at Lake Brant fishing and boating. He was patriotic and loved the Fourth of July and shooting fireworks. He also liked weight lifting, playing softball and riding his Harley. He most recently worked for Sioux Area Metro.

Daryl was a friendly person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was also always willing to help anyone. He loved rock and roll music and watching Washington Redskins football.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Mya and her fiancé, Kale Dailey, of Pilger, Nebraska; brother, Dave (Char) Vanderlinde of Brandon; sisters, Denise Haight of Sioux Falls and Dianne (Steve) Webb of Nashville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends; and faithful dog, Rocky.

Daryl was preceded in death by his dad in 1981, his mom in 2017 and niece Carissa in 2015.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
