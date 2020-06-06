Daryl Wussow
1946 - 2020
Daryl Wussow

Sioux Falls - Daryl A. Wussow, 73, passed away June 5, 2020 from complications of a stroke. He was born September 30, 1946 in Pipestone, MN to Albert and Viola (Haack) Wussow.

Daryl was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone, MN. Growing up, he worked for his dad painting and roofing buildings and through him developed his love for raising and training horses. He attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, SD, played on the college basketball team and graduated in June of 1967.

Daryl was drafted and trained at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and served with the 47th Infantry Division where he reached the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Daryl married Marlene Nebben on September 11, 1970 in Colman, SD. They have two daughters. He was employed at Kindler Pontiac Cadillac for 36 years and at Dakota Sports for 11 years. He played softball and basketball and enjoyed Fantasy Sport leagues, golfing, playing cards, and watching many different sporting events.

Daryl was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and served in many roles including Elder, chairman of the congregation, and usher. He also served on the finance board for Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools. He was an active member of Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma, holding many leadership positions including president and was selected as Sertoman of the Year. Through the service club, he enjoyed participating in the elementary hearing tests and selling football books.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughters, Angie (Gary) Schlenker of Sioux Falls and Amy (Adam) Morrison of Sioux Falls; along with his grandchildren, Sami Schlenker and Jakob and Joey Morrison; father-in-law, Palmer Nebben of Colman; brothers-in-law, Larry (Lois) Nebben of Wentworth, SD and Jim Thies of Pipestone, MN; and many cousins in Minnesota and Iowa.

Due to the COVID-19, there will be a private funeral service at Faith Lutheran Church on June 9, 2020 at 10:30AM and will be lived streamed over Facebook Live on the Faith Lutheran Church-Sioux Falls Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family for future charitable distribution.






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ron and Carol Dengler
Family
