George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
David A. Finn


David A. Finn Obituary
David A. Finn

Valley Springs, SD - David A. Finn, 91, died Wed., Apr. 10, 2019. His memorial service will be 10 AM Wed., Apr. 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Apr. 16 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Lilian; 3 sons, Craig (Lorri) Finn, Maple Grove, MN, Bruce (Cathy) Finn, Valley Springs, Todd (Gayle) Finn, Brandon; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 10 step-children; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of David to the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
