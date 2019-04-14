|
|
David A. Finn
Valley Springs, SD - David A. Finn, 91, died Wed., Apr. 10, 2019. His memorial service will be 10 AM Wed., Apr. 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Apr. 16 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Lilian; 3 sons, Craig (Lorri) Finn, Maple Grove, MN, Bruce (Cathy) Finn, Valley Springs, Todd (Gayle) Finn, Brandon; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 10 step-children; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of David to the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019