David A. Harms
Sioux Falls - David A. Harms, 72, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diane of Sioux Falls; two sons, David C. (Sherry) of Linthicum, MD and Jason of Sioux Falls; daughter, Jennifer Harms of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Doug) Guhlke of Sioux Falls; two brothers, Jack of Sioux Falls and Dennis (Mary) of Oklahoma.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020