David Baird
Canton, SD - With country music in his ears and his steadfast bride by his side, David Clark Baird passed peacefully into his Savior Jesus' arms on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, at Anderson Funeral Home from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at David's home church for his whole 75 years, Canton United Methodist Church. Prior to the celebration of life, a private family burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Canton United Methodist Church or Avera Health Foundation. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019