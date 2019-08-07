Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
David Linnemeyer
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
David C. Linnemeyer


1951 - 2019
David C. Linnemeyer Obituary
David C. Linnemeyer

Sioux Falls, SD - David C. Linnemeyer passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD with his wife and daughter at his side.

David is survived by his wife Diane (Berghorst); daughter Jill, son in-law Ryan Malfero and grandson Lucas; parents Don and Ruth Linnemeyer and brother Bruce; many sibling-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin and infant son and his brother, Bill.

With heart-felt thanks, the family would like to acknowledge the nurses and doctors at Avera and Avera Hospice for their kindness and care.

On Friday, August 9, 2019, a private family service will be held at 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life visitation will be open to friends and family from 5:00-7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
