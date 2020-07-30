1/1
David "Dave" Dossett
David "Dave" Dossett

Lake Preston and formerly of Sioux Falls - Dave Dossett, of Lake Preston and a former Sioux Falls, SD resident,

passed away peacefully with family by his side July 28, 2020, at his home in Lake Preston, SD. David is preceded by his mother Reda Rae Dossett and survived by his father Dennis Dossett, daughter Kate Dossett, son Jesse Dossett, sister Liz Jandl and partner Russ Staley, brother Steve Dossett and wife Valeri Dossett, sister Kimberly (Dossett) and husband Robert Johnson, and brother Cullen Dossett and partner Lirae Bergjord, also several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. All of which he loved deeply and touched their lives in so many ways. He was a man who took a hands-on way of living life and had a life-long love of the outdoors; he loved fishing and hunting, We are confident the deer, duck, and Walleye population of the greater Lake Preston area will have a collective sigh of relief. He took extreme pride in everything, especially his work at Bobcat of Brookings, where a co-worker had this to say, "not sure if the good Lord has a parts department or not but if he does pretty sure Dave just took it over and told God he has been doing it wrong". Dave was loved, respected and will sincerely be missed; he will also be remembered with his beautiful smile and his quick wit.

Funeral services for David Dossett will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Eastside Lutheran Church, 1300 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD, (Masks are required). Visitation will be from4-6 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Chapel in Lake Preston, SD.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson-Henry Funeral Chapel
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eastside Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Henry Funeral Home-Lake Preston
107 Main Ave N
Lake Preston, SD 57249
605-847-4300
