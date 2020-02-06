Resources
More Obituaries for David Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Egan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Egan Obituary
David Egan

Littleton, CO - David Egan, 74, passed away February 3, 2020. He grew up in Colton, SD and graduated Valedictorian from Colton High School in 1963. He graduated Cum Laude from Dakota State University in 1967 with a B.S. degree in Education. Dave taught High School English Literature in Hawarden, Iowa from 1967 to 1969. He was then a writer for the prior to re-locating to Denver where he had a career in housing construction and management throughout the Denver area.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marie Egan of Colton, S. Dakota and his brother, Mick Egan. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 54 years, his daughter, Barbara, and two granddaughters, Melissa and Nicole. He is also survived by his brother, Syl, of Coto de Caza, CA, and his sisters Jeanne and Jeannette of Sioux Falls. S. Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -