David Egan
Littleton, CO - David Egan, 74, passed away February 3, 2020. He grew up in Colton, SD and graduated Valedictorian from Colton High School in 1963. He graduated Cum Laude from Dakota State University in 1967 with a B.S. degree in Education. Dave taught High School English Literature in Hawarden, Iowa from 1967 to 1969. He was then a writer for the prior to re-locating to Denver where he had a career in housing construction and management throughout the Denver area.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marie Egan of Colton, S. Dakota and his brother, Mick Egan. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 54 years, his daughter, Barbara, and two granddaughters, Melissa and Nicole. He is also survived by his brother, Syl, of Coto de Caza, CA, and his sisters Jeanne and Jeannette of Sioux Falls. S. Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020