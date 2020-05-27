Services
Rehkamp & Horvath Funeral Directors
411 W Lyon St
Marshall, MN 56258
(507) 532-4522
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Clotilde Catholic Church
Green Valley, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clotilde Catholic Church
Green Valley, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clotilde Catholic Church
Green Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Fiegen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Dave" Fiegen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Dave" Fiegen Obituary
David "Dave" Fiegen

Marshall, MN - Services for David "Dave" Fiegen, 61, of Marshall, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Clotilde Catholic Church in Green Valley, MN. A walk-through visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Church in Green Valley. Interment will take place in Dell Rapids, SD.

David died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence in Marshall.

Arrangements with Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Directors Marshall, Minnesota 507.532.4522 www.horvathfuneralservice.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -