David "Dave" Fiegen
Marshall, MN - Services for David "Dave" Fiegen, 61, of Marshall, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Clotilde Catholic Church in Green Valley, MN. A walk-through visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Church in Green Valley. Interment will take place in Dell Rapids, SD.
David died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence in Marshall.
Arrangements with Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Directors Marshall, Minnesota 507.532.4522 www.horvathfuneralservice.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020