Resources
More Obituaries for David Foote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Foote


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Foote Obituary
David Foote

Santa Margarita - David Warren Foote age 63 of Santa Margarita, CA, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020.

David was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 28, 1956 to William and Emma Jean Foote.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Cheryl (Dan) Hauge, Sioux Falls, SD; 3 neices, Jessica, Melissa and Miranda; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Daniel, and soulmate Irma Hutchinson.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -