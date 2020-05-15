|
David Foote
Santa Margarita - David Warren Foote age 63 of Santa Margarita, CA, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020.
David was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 28, 1956 to William and Emma Jean Foote.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Cheryl (Dan) Hauge, Sioux Falls, SD; 3 neices, Jessica, Melissa and Miranda; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Daniel, and soulmate Irma Hutchinson.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 15 to May 17, 2020